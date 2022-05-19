SNHU announces president’s list

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently announced the following students being named to the winter 2022 president’s list: Robert Yoder, Gladstone; Lowell Welch, Keysville; Colleen Frederick, Farmville; and Christan Dunn of Green Bay.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

