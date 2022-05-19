SNHU announces president’s list

Published 12:41 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022

By Staff Report

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently announced the following students being named to the winter 2022 president’s list: Robert Yoder, Gladstone; Lowell Welch, Keysville; Colleen Frederick, Farmville; and Christan Dunn of Green Bay.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its campus in Manchester, New Hampshire. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

More Education

Solar developers grant awarded to SVCC

State superintendent restarts math SOL review

‘Heavy hand of law’ isn’t needed in Virginia schools, advocates say

New superintendent announced

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections