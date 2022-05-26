Scholarship awarded

The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, NSDAR, is honored to announce the 2022 recipients of the Grace L. Jones Memorial Nursing Scholarship. Alani Walton, a senior from Prince Edward County High School, and Hadley Puckett, a senior from Fuqua School, have been chosen to receive the $1000 awards

The scholarship was established to honor the memory of Grace L. Jones. Grace was the mother of Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter members, Genevieve Bobko and Nancy Pempel. She had only an eighth grade education but had a vast knowledge of world experiences during her active 97 years of life. Raising her daughters as a single mother only strengthened her. Grace’s life was hard and her family had very little money. Her dream was for her daughters to have more opportunities at education than she had.

Each daughter followed their own path and one daughter became a nurse. That daughter, Genevieve Bobko, left home at the age of 15 to be a nanny so that she could earn $275 to pay for nursing school. At such a young age Genevieve was homesick, but her determination to be a nurse and to care for others kept her going strong. That day came when Genevieve wrote her big check and entered nursing school. A lifelong career in nursing was started through humble beginnings. Genevieve has a respect and love for the nursing profession and she wanted to honor her mother by starting a scholarship in her memory. Genevieve, family members, and many other DAR members donated funds to start this scholarship in honor of Grace L. Jones.

Alani, daughter of LaRoya Eanes-Walton, plans to attend Hampton University in Hampton, and Hadley, daughter of Dayton and Toni Puckett, plans to attend VCU in Richmond.