Robert “Bobby” Morris Jones, 63 of Rice, passed away in an automobile accident on Sunday, May 15. Born in Farmville on May 5, 1959, he was the son of the late Virginia Morris Jones and Charlie L. Jones Jr. of Rice.

Bobby grew up on Poor House Dairy Farm in Rice and was a graduate of Prince Edward Academy. He loved living on the farm and chose farming as his career. He graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in Dairy Science and returned to take over the farm in 1981. Throughout the next 41 years, he was able to expand the farm and the herd to milking around 200 cows per day. Bobby practiced conservation of natural resources as he expanded his operation and in 2016 was awarded the Virginia Clean Water Farm Grand Basin Award.

Bobby was an active member of the Prince Edward County community, serving on the Prince Edward Board of Supervisors since 2000 and the Planning Commission since 1988. He served on the Prince Edward/Nottoway Farm Service Agency for 9 years. He was a member of Sharon Baptist Church as well as a member of the Prince Edward Ruritan Club for 37 years. He served on numerous dairy and cooperative boards, as well as boards for Farm Credit and Farmers Cooperative.

Bobby was always eager to lend a helping hand and give generously to meet the needs of others. His contagious smile, curly blonde hair and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

His brother, William Garnett Jones M.D. and wife Carolyn Moring Jones, of Gladys, as well as nieces, Mary Jones Martin M.D. and husband, Adam Martin of San Francisco, California and Anne Jones Matherly DPT and husband, Scott Matherly M.D. of Midlothian survive him. Also surviving are great nephew, Owen Martin and great nieces, Catherine Martin, Kara Martin and Willow Matherly.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m., at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 19, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Sharon Baptist Church, Green Bay, VA; Rice Volunteer Fire Dept, Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad or Fuqua School.

