Removing dangerous medications

Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, May 10, 2022

By Staff Report

On Saturday, April 30, the Farmville Police Department and Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office joined together for the 21st National Drug Take Back Initiative. The program is designed to remove potentially dangerous prescription and other medications from homes by allowing citizens to anonymously dispose of them in a safe manner. Pictured, from left, Officer B. H. Paulette, Deputy T. J. Hathaway, Officer C. Hudson and Officer K. Britton.

More Lifestyles

Fireworks in the woods

‘New life in Christ Jesus’

Good neighbor fundraiser

PSC holds fundraising banquet

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections