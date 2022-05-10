Removing dangerous medications
Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, May 10, 2022
On Saturday, April 30, the Farmville Police Department and Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office joined together for the 21st National Drug Take Back Initiative. The program is designed to remove potentially dangerous prescription and other medications from homes by allowing citizens to anonymously dispose of them in a safe manner. Pictured, from left, Officer B. H. Paulette, Deputy T. J. Hathaway, Officer C. Hudson and Officer K. Britton.