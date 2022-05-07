Rebecca at High Street Theatre on May 13

High Street Theatre presents the 2020 update of Rebecca, based on the 1938 romantic thriller by Daphne du Maurier. After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a wind-swept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).

Six different English estates were stitched together on film to bring Manderley to life – Cranborne Manor, Hatfield House, Mapperton, Loseley Park, Petworth House and Osterley Park, while Hartland Quay provides breathtaking views of the wild Atlantic coast that holds a central role in the story.

Rebecca shows Friday, May 13, at 7 p.m. Admission and popcorn are free for everyone. The film is rated PG-13 for some sexual content, partial nudity, thematic elements and smoking.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by a responsible guardian.

Schedules, film trailers, and details about the ratings can be found on the LCVA website and Facebook page, or by scanning the QR code on the exterior of the theater.

About High Street Theatre:

The High Street Theatre (HST) is Longwood University’s flexible use theater space. Its mission is to engage a diverse community through accessible and inclusive programs, including film, performance, and other forms of visual arts. The theater is located at 102 ½ High St., in Farmville. Admission to the High Street Theatre is free for all. For additional information, visit LCVA’s website at https://lcva.longwood.edu/. The space may also be reserved for private functions when it is not otherwise in use. Facility rental inquiries should be directed to Lorrie Watson at watsonlc@longwood.edu.