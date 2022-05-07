Ready, set, nominate!

Have a favorite teacher, pastor, home health care nurse? How about a favorite real estate agent, insurance agent or financial adviser? Is there a favorite restaurant that your family just loves? The answer is undoubtedly a resounding yes.

Now is your chance to show your favorites some love and nominate them in The Farmville Herald 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.

There are six overall categories to choose from: Professionals, Food & Drink, Shopping, Services, Out & About and Vehicles, Dealers & Services.

Subcategories include everything from the best accounting firm to the best wait staff.

It’s simple to nominate, just visit our website www.FarmvilleHerald.com, click on the tab labeled Readers’ Choice and scroll down the page to see the categories. Choose a category, make your nomination, and fill in your email address — it’s that easy. Continue and complete the registration form. Note you must register in order to nominate.

The nomination phase will close May 31 at 11:59 p.m. Once the nominations are tabulated the top 3 – 5 nominees (unless there is a tie) in each category will advance to the voting round set to start in July.

Winners will be recognized in a special print and online section once the voting round has ended and the votes have been tallied and verified.

Readers’ Choice had over 72,000 votes in 2021. Spread the news and spread some love — tell your family and friends to nominate their favorites.