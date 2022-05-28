Radford University releases Dean’s List

Radford University (RU) has released its Dean’s List for Spring 2022. Appearing on the Dean’s List is the most prestigious academic recognition RU students can receive for their performance during a semester.

Students will be placed on the Dean’s List if they meet four specific criteria. They must have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPA’s of at least 3.4 for all courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than “C”; and no incomplete grades.

The following students were included on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List:

• Adrieana Kirby, Allied Health Sciences major from Meherrin

• Brandon Caban, Art major from Farmville

• Elizabeth Dudley, Criminal Justice major from Scottsville

• Jazmia Glasgow, Criminal Justice major from Keysville

• Dominique Scott, Criminal Justice major from Farmville

• Christian Allen, Design major from Farmville

• Colton Morris, Finance major from Dillwyn

• Casey Tharpe, Healthcare Administration major from Drakes Branch

• Morgan Duffy, Health Sciences major from Blackstone

• Lakayla Swann, Music major from Dillwyn

• Madison Venditti, Pre-Nursing major from Keysville

• Madison Amos, Psychology major from Charlotte Court House

• Madison Lort, Recreation, Parks, & Tourism major from Chase City

• Rose Collins, Theatre major from Keysville

