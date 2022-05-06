PSC holds fundraising banquet

The Pregnancy Support Center (PSC) of Southside Virginia hosted its first in-person fundraising banquet since 2019 on Thursday, April 28, at Longwood University’s Lee Grand Ballroom.

There were approximately 350 attendees at the banquet and according to event coordinators everyone was happy to come out to support this ministry.

An update of the organization was provided by Executive Director Dawn Hicks. In addition community members spoke about their personal experience with the organization.

The Pregnancy Support Center of Southside Virginia has been serving Prince Edward and surrounding counties since 1984. The vision of the organization is to support and equip persons impacted by pregnancy with hope. The Pregnancy Support Center offers a wide range of services including limited obstetric ultrasounds, lab quality pregnancy testing, parenting, prenatal, infant care classes, options and peer counseling and material assistance. All of their services are provided to the community at no cost and are confidential.

To find out how you can get involved call (434) 391-1011.

(Photos courtesy of Pregnancy Support Center, Hallie Robinson and Rachel Fielding)