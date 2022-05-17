Pone awarded final Freshman of the Week honor

Jaden Pone closes out the year winning her third, and the season final Freshman of the Week award.

Longwood Softball went 3-0 sweeping Winthrop in its final regular season weekend of the year, finishing with a 30- 22 record, 21-6 in the Big South.

Pone went 7-12 at the plate, grabbing a .583 batting average and a .750 slug percentage. She charted one RBI and three runs for the Lancers over the weekend, with the team high .583 on base percentage.

Pone went 1-2 on stolen bases, and added another triple with shot into right center, bringing her total on the year to four triples – ranking her second across the Big South in the category.

Pone has, in her first year, made a name for herself at Longwood and in conference. She leads the league in overall batting average batting .411 on the year, and .500 in Big South play only.

She is ranked first in the conference, and sixth in the Longwood record book for hits in a single-season with 69 at the finish of the regular season.

Pone ranks third overall in the conference in stolen bases behind two upperclassmen. With 24 stolen bases on the year, she is now tied for fourth in Longwood’s record book for stolen bases in a single-season.

In conference play only, Pone leads in on base percentage, triples, and hits, ranking amongst the top five in several other areas, all doing so as a true freshman.