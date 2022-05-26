Pastor installation held for Tyler

Members of Farmville Baptist Church held the installation for their new senior pastor, Rev. Dr. J. Adam Tyler, on Sunday, April 24, with a reception afterwards. Becky McKinney, chair of the Executive Board of the Baptist General Association of Virginia, gave the charge and the litany of the installation. Dr. Tyler’s message for the congregation was “A Towel with my name on It”, inviting everyone to join together in service and mission for God’s kingdom. He has been with Farmville Baptist Church since the end of November and brings with him the desire for missions outside our church building. Adam and his wife, Cadance, live in Keysville, with their two children, Pheobe who is 2 and Jonathan who is 7.