New superintendent announced

Dr. John Keeler was announced as the next superintendent of Buckingham County Public Schools at the Wednesday, May 11 school board meeting.

According to a news release sent to The Farmville Herald, Keeler’s new position will be effective Monday, May 16. Dr. Keeler is presently the interim superintendent of schools in Buckingham County. With more than 35 years in education, Dr. Keeler previously served as a superintendent, assistant superintendent, principal, assistant principal, athletic director and an earth science teacher.

“I am extremely honored to be selected as the superintendent of Buckingham County Public Schools,” said Keeler, “I have enjoyed serving as the interim superintendent. We have great students and staff here in Buckingham and I am proud to officially be a Knight.”

The release further noted, “During his time in Buena Vista, Keeler worked with staff members to get all schools fully accredited. He established a one-on-one Chromebook initiative, found a way to provide free school supplies for all students PK-7, and increased dual-enrollment opportunities. He also dedicated time to making sure students, staff, and community members were recognized by founding programs such as the Senior of the Month and Employee of the Month recognition programs, the Academic All-Star Awards, Community Heroes Recognition Breakfast, and the Athletic Hall of Fame.”

Theresa Bryant, chair of the Buckingham County School Board, believes Keeler is a great fit for the division. “Dr. Keeler has hit the door running with his energy and his genuine ability to work through day-to-day issues as well as the difficult ones. He has introduced several new programs while he has been the interim superintendent and our school board is ready to work with him to make Buckingham County Public Schools the best that it can be.”

Keeler earned his Doctor of Education in educational leadership from NOVA Southeastern University, Master of Education Leadership from Virginia State University, and a Bachelor of Science from Virginia Tech.

Keeler’s wife, Anna, and daughters Stella and Caroline were at the meeting to support him.

The Virginia School Board Association (VSBA) assisted the school board with the superintendent search process.

ABOUT BUCKINGHAM COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Buckingham County Public Schools serve approximately 1,914 students from kindergarten through grade 12 in one preschool, one primary school, one elementary school, one middle school, and one high school. The mission of Buckingham County Public Schools is to cultivate successful citizens by creating a safe, position learning environment where all students and staff can adapt, create, collaborate, think critically, and meet the challenges of an ever-changing society.