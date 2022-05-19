Memorial weekend celebrations set

Join Sailor’s Creek Battlefield for a day of remembrance at the annual Memorial Day program May 28, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

There will be a special service at the Visitor Center at 2 p.m. in memory of those who have served in the armed forces. The program will include special music, a presentation giving an historical overview of Memorial Day, a period observance from mid-19th century clergy, an honor guard, rifle salute and much more. This program will last approximately 45 minutes in length.

At 3:30 p.m. guests are invited to join park rangers at the historic Lockett farmhouse for a unique opportunity to have your picture made with a member of the Lockett family who had direct contact with a family member present during the battle of Sailor’s Creek on April 6, 1865.

Living historians will be on-site and encamped at the Hillsman House all day Saturday and the public is invited to visit with them. Public historians will be on hand and provide ad hoc demonstrations and park rangers will provide historic Hillsman House tours throughout the day

Dress for unpredictable weather as a portion of this program will be conducted outdoors. This event is free as well as family and leashed-pet friendly. Call the office at (804) 561-7510 for questions or more information.