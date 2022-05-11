Mayfest planned

Mayfest will be held Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Historic Village at Lee Wayside located at 84 Lee Wayside Road in Buckingham just 2 miles west of Sprouses Corner. The day includes music of “Point Judith,” great food, kids area, buggy rides, exhibits, vendors and more. Antiques vendors have been added this year. Also, the Buckingham County Antilitter Task Force will present awards at noon for the County Cleanup. Pictured are Martha Louis, left, and Margaret Thomas get antiques ready for sale at Mayfest. Admission is free. Call 434-547-2296 for more information or visit www.leewaysidevillage.com.