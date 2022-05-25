Letter to the Editor — Restaurant tax hard on poor folks

To the Editor:

Farmville’s tax gouge on restaurants, especially “inexpensive” fast food, targets the homeless. Homeless people by definition have no kitchens in which to prepare food, thus having to depend on daily handouts or purchases of prepared, cooked food.

Farmville’s cruel, more than 12% restaurant tax, according to my calculator, adding 50 cents to a dollar or two to a typical meal, could make the difference to the homeless person or family between getting enough to eat – or not!

A special town program should be set up to permit poor people to present evidence of “poor-ness” to said restaurants in order to avoid this vicious tax on the poor.

Michael Smith

Chase City