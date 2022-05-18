Letter to the Editor — He hopes Roe v. Wade is overturned

To the Editor:

The far-left liberals’ argument in the whole Roe v. Wade situation is that the Republicans and “old men” are attempting to take away a woman’s right to choose for herself!

First, let’s get one thing straight — yes, women have rights to choose, but murdering an innocent unborn child shouldn’t be one of them. Yes, abortion is murder, no matter what you call it, and the Supreme Court 49 years ago was very wrong in declaring Roe v. Wade as law, as it is a major contradiction to the Constitution, because, well, murder was against the law to begin with, so how can you make legal that which is already illegal?

Life begins at conception, we are made in the image of the God who knew us before we were formed in our mother’s womb! (Jeremiah 1:5) If a pregnant woman is murdered and the baby inside dies as well, it’s considered a double homicide, so why is it called a woman’s choice when she chooses to have an innocent unborn baby suffer a painful death inside the womb when it did nothing wrong whatsoever?

Yes, women have rights but so do the unborn. We are entitled as individuals to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and it’s high time to acknowledge that right for the unborn as well! I pray that Roe v. Wade will be overturned and that justice will be served for all the lives that were never given a chance to experience life outside of the womb, and also just know that if you are a professed Christian and Christ follower just as I am, know this, you cannot praise and worship God the Creator on Sunday and then vote for and support the slaughter of His creation Monday-Saturday! There is no such thing as a pro-choice Christian! (Thou Shalt Not Kill — The Sixth Commandment of the Ten Commandments!) Lives matter, including the unborn!

Bradley Driskill

Spout Spring