Leonard B. Walker, 82 of Powhatan and Victoria, passed on April 16, after an extended illness.

He is survived by one sister, Elinor; his daughter, Christina W. Farmer and her mother, Jean Ayers; two grandsons, Jonathan and Cody and two great-granddaughters, Lexi and Austyn. In addition to many nieces and nephews.

Donations in his honor may be made to his alma mater, VPI&SU (Virginia Tech), or to the Victoria Fire & Rescue Squad.

Services will be private.

