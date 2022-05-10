Lancers seeded third in Big South Tournament

Teams and seeds are set for the Big South Conference Softball Tournament that will be hosted in Farmville. The Big South Conference released the official tournament bracket on Monday night, with Longwood seeded third after tiebreakers separated a three-way tie for first.

Longwood, USC Upstate and Campbell all were named regular season co-champions, as the three teams finished with identical 21-6 conference records. However, Upstate won the tiebreak to claim the first seed, while Campbell was second and Longwood third.

The regular-season title gives Longwood its fourth regular season-crown in seven seasons, and the Lancers have won the conference tournament five times since joining the league in 2013.

Now, Longwood gears up for the 2022 Big South Conference Tournament, which will be hosted in Farmville. The top six teams in the Big South qualified for the tournament, with Presbyterian (fourth seed), Charleston Southern (fifth seed) and Radford (sixth seed) rounding out the field.

Games begin on Wednesday, May 11 at the Lancer Softball Field. Longwood plays Radford at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the second game of the day. The tournament opens with Presbyterian and Charleston Southern squaring off at noon that day.

All Longwood games will air on WVHL 92.9 Kickin’ Country on the radio, and all games of the Big South Conference Tournament will air on ESPN+. For more information on the tournament, visit the tournament’s homepage.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11 (GAMES 1-3)

Game 1 – No. 4 Presbyterian vs. No. 5 Charleston Southern, 12 p.m.

Game 2 – No. 3 Longwood vs. No. 6 Radford, 2:30 p.m.

Game 3 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m. (elimination)

THURSDAY, MAY 12 (GAMES 4-6)

Game 4 – No. 1 USC Upstate vs. Winner Game 1, 12 p.m.

Game 5 – No. 2 Campbell vs. Winner Game 2, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6 – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4/5 (low seed), 5 p.m. (elimination)

FRIDAY, MAY 13 (GAMES 7-9)

Game 7 – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 4/5 (high seed), 12 p.m. (elimination)

Game 8 – Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 2:30 p.m.

Game 9 – Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 5 p.m. (elimination)

SATURDAY, MAY 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP DAY (GAMES 10-11**)

Game 10 – Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 12 p.m.

** Game 11 – if necessary, 2:30 p.m.