James Thomas Naylor, 77 of Dillwyn, passed away on May 9. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late James Griffith and Anna Maude Brown Naylor on Aug. 2, 1944.

Jim married the love of his life, Deborah June Lotterer, on Sept. 18, 1993. They were married for 28 years. Together, in 1995, Jim and Deb moved their farm from Woodhull, New York to Dillwyn. One of Jim’s most satisfying achievements was building their farmhouse from the ground up. Jim cut trees from the property, milled the lumber himself, designed, built and finished their home over the course of two years.

Jim was a passionate patriot. He was a Navy Veteran, who proudly served on the USS Simon Bolivar, USS Puffer and USS L.Y. Spear, among other vessels. The friendships and memories of his service lasted well beyond his seven years in uniform and remained a lifelong source of pride.

Jim was a man of faith and found comfort with the knowledge that he will be reunited with the Lord, his parents, brothers and loved ones in heaven.

Jim is survived by his wife, Deb; three children, Guy Thomas Naylor (Indira), Brien James Naylor (Karen) and Kelley Eileen Peralto (Johnny) and five grandchildren, Garrett, Grady, Wyatt, Will and Abigal. Jim was loved and admired by Deb’s family as well. He will be missed dearly by Michael and Amy Bennett (Mac (Victoria), Maggie (Tanner), Myles) and Elizabeth Bennett and Karl Losowski (Lauren (Glen) and Joseph (Megan)).

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Gary Edwin Naylor, Bruce Kirby Naylor and Brett Klendon Naylor.

Visitation will be on Saturday, May 14, noon until 1 p.m., at Smyrna United Methodist Church at Sheppard’s, 3377 S. James Madison Highway (Rt. 15), Farmville, VA. The funeral service will immediately follow visitation. After the funeral, we will gather to release Jim’s beloved homing pigeons in a celebration of his life.

Interment will be private, at Amelia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia.