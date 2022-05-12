Aug. 4, 1953 – May 1, 2022

James “Jim” Carlton McCall, 68, passed away on May 1. Jim was born in Bristol on Aug.4, 1953 to the late Dr. Fred McCall and Evelyn Carter McCall Cannon of Bristol, Tennessee.

He is survived by his sisters, Patsy McCall and Lynn McCall Broyles; brother in law, Richard Broyles; his uncle, Bobby Carter and wife, Betty Jo Carter and cousins in Farmville, plus relatives in Richmond, Alaska and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Jim was owner and president of MPP, Fort Wayne, Indiana. He held other financial positions with Clearidge, Inc., Metal Plate, Inc. and Nissan Motor Manufacturing Corporation.

He received a BA degree from University of Tennessee, Knoxville and his MBA from ETSU, Johnson City, Tennessee. Jim had a “love for life”. He loved his work, Tennessee Titan games, music, scuba diving, other water sports and activities and traveling especially in the Caribbean. He was kind and generous to his friends and as one girlfriend stated, “had the best looking legs”. He will truly be missed by everyone he touched during his “living large”.

Donations in his honor to Ascension St. Thomas Foundation.