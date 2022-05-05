Guided tours of Mulberry Hill to be held

Starting in May, Mulberry Hill will be open the first Saturday of the month through September. There will be four tours given from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and this event is free to attend.

Have you ever been inside a plantation mansion that was built in the 18th century and was occupied until well after the American Civil War? Now is your chance to join a Park Ranger for a guided tour of Mulberry Hill at Staunton River Battlefield State Park for a look at Virginia Judge Paul Carrington and his family, the McPhail’s and their experiences through the Wilson-Kautz Raid in 1864. You will learn about the lives of the enslaved African Americans that worked the property as well as see the antique furnishings and original artwork throughout the home.

Tours will begin promptly at the top of each hour beginning at 10 a.m. and every tour will start on the front porch of the house and will be approximately 35 minutes in length.

“After a brief introduction, a Park Ranger will lead visitors into the welcoming hall, through the main parlor and sitting room and then into the formal dining room and to the rear of the home,” Staunton River Battlefield State Park Ranger Josh Lindamood said. “Guests are encouraged to explore the six dependencies and boxwood gardens after the tour. We really hope that our guests enjoy learning about the park’s history and how it impacts the future.”

Park Rangers will be available for questions and additional information.

These tours will include stairs and uneven ground so it is recommended that you wear appropriate clothing and footwear. Pets are not permitted inside the house. These tours are free and require no reservations. Call the park office at (434) 454-4312 for more information.