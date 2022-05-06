Through the month of May, the Applebee’s in Farmville will host a Good Neighbor Fundraiser to benefit United Methodist Family Services of Farmville (UMFS). UMFS is a nonprofit organization that provides an array of specialized services that benefit people of all ages in the area, including residential programs, special education private day school, foster care services, and after foster care support.

Applebee’s will be collecting donations of $1 or more from Monday, May 2, through Sunday, May 29, in the restaurant. Donations can be made by cash or credit/debit card. Donations of $5 or more will be rewarded with a $5 off promotion card that can be redeemed at any Potomac Family Dining Applebee’s restaurant in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or North Carolina.

On Saturday, May 21, from noon. to 5 p.m., Applebee’s will host a Family Fun Day for the entire Farmville community to bring awareness to the fundraiser. At this event, there will be a bounce house and other kid-friendly activities like face painting, chalk art and outdoor games. Kid meals will be $1.99 all day long for guests dining in the restaurant (ages 12 and under qualify). For adults 18+, the restaurant is hosting a 50/50 raffle ticket event and 100% of remaining proceeds will benefit the UMFS Fundraiser. Raffle tickets can be purchased by credit/debit card if an order is placed inside the restaurant. If only attending the Family Fun Day event, tickets must be purchased in cash.

For more information about UMFS, please visit https://www.umfs.org/. For more information about the Good Neighbor Fundraiser, contact the Applebee’s in Farmville at (434) 315-5581.