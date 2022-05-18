Golf Tournament builds business through community

The sold-out 16th annual Farmville Area Chamber-Centra Southside Community Hospital Golf Tournament, which was held on Thursday, May 12, at the Manor Golf Club in Farmville, offered the community 18 holes of friendly competition, networking and fun.

Twenty three teams made up of more than 91 golfers competed in the 18-hole fundraiser tournament with all proceeds generated from the event going toward the Chamber’s mission of moving the Farmville community forward together.

The Carl Eggleston team of four took the top spot, while the quartet of Centra 1 and Longwood University rounded out the top three.

“We were so excited to host our 16th Annual FACC-Centra Golf Tournament and reception this year,” said Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce (FACC) Executive Director Anne Tyler Paulek. “This is one of my favorite events of the year. It is a fantastic opportunity for our members to network while enjoying the beautiful Manor Golf Course. We are grateful to our sponsors for making this day possible.”

Centra Southside Community Hospital was once again the title sponsor of this year’s tournament, which included an awards ceremony, raffle at the Manor Club House, dinner catered by The Fishin’ Pig and a free drink for all golfers at North Street Press Club in Farmville following the event. Additionally, Benchmark Community Bank, Longwood University and Luck Stone also united to champion this year’s tournament as 19th Hole sponsors. A trio of Farmville businesses also sponsored different portions of the tournament, with Davis GMC sponsoring the Hole in One car giveaway, Century 21 sponsoring the tournament’s putting contest, and Letterpress Communications sponsoring the tournament’s beverage station.

The annual Chamber-Centra Golf Tournament promotes the Chamber’s goal of working with its membership to move the community forward together. By offering opportunities to build relationships, advocating for small businesses and providing resources, the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce improves the lives of those living and doing business in Farmville and the surrounding areas.

ABOUT THE FARMVILLE AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE:

Since 1948, the FACC has strived to improve the lives of those living and doing business in Farmville and the surrounding areas. Alongside its members, the Chamber provides educational initiatives, promotes tourism, serves as an advocate for local businesses and seeks opportunities to aid a diverse and growing population. As a liaison between businesses and the community, the Chamber strives to respond actively to what is needed in the community, as Farmville moves forward together. For more information visit farmvilleareachamber.org or find them on Facebook or Instagram.