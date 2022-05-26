Garbage routes changes for Memorial Day

With Monday, May 30 being Memorial Day there will be no residential or business garbage pickup, cardboard pickup or miscellaneous/ brush pickup on this day. Monday and Tuesday residential garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, May 31. Have your rollouts at the curb by 7 a.m. that morning. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday this week only. Miscellaneous/brush call-ins will be picked up on Tuesday. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins will be picked up on Wednesday. If there are any questions, call the Public Works Dept. at (434) 392-3331. Have a safe holiday.