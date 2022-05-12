French graduates from Piedmont University

Nearly 400 students graduated from Piedmont University on Friday, May 6. Undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies were held in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center & Museum on the Demorest campus.

There were 381 graduates, including William French of Cumberland.

The graduates represented 11 states, including Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Degrees being conferred included the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Arts, Master of Business Administration, Master of Science, Master of Arts in Teaching, Education Specialist and Doctor of Education.