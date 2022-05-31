Free film series at High Street Theatre

High Street Theatre catches a wave this summer with its new Summer Days and Nights film series Thursdays and Fridays this June through August. The series gathers films from several genres under its oversized beach umbrella “summer” theme, showcasing well-loved movies about summer jobs, summer camps, and summer adventures alongside lesser known cult favorites. It opens June 2 with family friendly Lilo and Stitch, followed by the surfer girl classic, Blue Crush, on Friday, June 3.

Located at 102 1/2 High Street just west of Main Street in downtown Farmville, High Street Theatre is part of the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts’ expanded menu of free film programs. The theatre opened this past fall with Friday Night Frights, a nod to the LCVA’s established Cabin Films series, curated by Longwood professor Chris McGee. Comedy and international films joined the roster this past spring as an option for people who find the idea of scary movies just a bit too scary.

“This new Summer Days and Nights series is inspired by the light-hearted nature often associated with the poolside and beach reading of summer vacation,” explained Rachel Talent Ivers, LCVA executive director. “But it also includes classic coming-of-age movies, such as Stand by Me, and musicals – Dirty Dancing and In the Heights.”

The series concludes August 19 with a screening of The Final Girls, a clever 2015 comedy-horror mashup that serves as the theatre’s hat tip to its origin in the now defunct Cabin Films series.

Kid-friendly films are scheduled Thursdays at 3 pm and 6 pm, and Fridays at 3 pm. Teen and adult films are scheduled most Fridays at 7 pm. Admission and popcorn are free for everyone. Children under 12 must be accompanied by a responsible guardian; R-rated films require that anyone under 17 be accompanied by a parent/ guardian.

Schedules, film trailers and details about the ratings can be found on the LCVA website and Facebook page, or by scanning the QR on the exterior of the theatre. High Street Theatre film programs are made possible in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, Haley Auto Mall and Caryn’s Bridals, Formals & Tuxedos.