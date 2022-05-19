Easter egg hunt held

On Saturday, April 16, the Farmville Recreation Department hosted its annual Easter egg hunt with great success. The event took place at the Fireman Sports Arena, located at 1328 Zion Hill Road. The egg hunt included fun and interactive games for children. Photography with the Easter bunny was provided on-site for individuals and families. Raffle prizes, including large stuffed animals and scooters, were given away to participants of the Easter egg hunt.

A release sent to The Herald noted, “Farmville Recreation Department is grateful to Coach Scott of Ice Cream Delight for serving sweet treats, Jade Owl Creative for providing photography for the event and The Virginia Children’s Book Festival for facilitating a book distribution to participants of the event.”

The Recreation Department is seeking volunteers for programming and events, including the Summer Day Camp, Adult Softball and Heart of Virginia 5k/10k. For more information, contact the Farmville Recreation Department by phone (434) 391-1125 or by email to twoodson@farmvilleva.com. The Town of Farmville intends to comply with the Americans with Disability Act, should you need special accommodations, contact the Farmville Recreation Department.