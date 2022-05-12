Director of Finance hired by Town

The Town of Farmville has announced the hiring of Julie A. Moore as Director of Finance. According to a news release from the Town Moore has 20 years of accounting and auditing experience. She has worked at three accounting and auditing firms with the most recent being Brown, Edwards and Company, L.L.P.

“Julie has vast experience through auditing various size towns, cities and counties, public housing authorities, electric cooperatives, manufacturers, merger and acquisitions, and employee benefit plans. With these companies, she has served as an in-charge associate and manager. As a manager in a firm, she was responsible for overseeing multiple engagements at one time to include managing the engagement team members, supervised and mentored staff, directed the planning process through the successful completion of each engagement, communicated with clients, prepared and reviewed annual financial reporting packages,” the release further noted.

Moore holds an associate degree in Accounting from Danville Community College and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Averett University. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE).

Moore most recently completed testing and is awaiting confirmation from the board of the Association of Governmental Accountants for the Certified Governmental Financial Manager designation (CGFM).

Moore’s first day with the Town of Farmville was April 25. As Director of Finance, she will oversee the areas of finance, procurement and utility billing.