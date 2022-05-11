CPA graduates seventh class

The Farmville Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy (CPA) seventh class graduated on Thursday, April 28. Ten area citizens participated in the seventh citizens academy.

The goal of the academy was to provide citizens with a general knowledge of the day-to-day operations of the Farmville Police Department, all to enhance the abilities of the department to better serve them and the community.

Academy sessions provided information on topics including hiring and training, uniform operations, special operations, traffic enforcement and radar, criminal law, investigations, forensics, and courtroom testimony to name a few.

Lieutenant C. W. Moss said, “112 citizens have now graduated from our Citizens Police Academy. We feel this is the most beneficial community policing program we offer, and we encourage any citizen who is interested in the operation of their police department to apply.”

The academy ended with a graduation ceremony and refreshments at the Farmville Town Hall. Each graduate received a certificate presented by Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington.