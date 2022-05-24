County receives grant for HIT Park

Prince Edward County received a $530,100 grant from the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission for a water tank in the Prince Edward Heartland Innovation Technology (HIT) Park.

The HIT Park is the county’s $1.5 million, 280-plus-acre site off Persimmon Tree Fork Road for data center operations. The land was purchased in May 2020, and in March 2021 the Prince Edward County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) voted to move forward with the Timmons Group to take the site to Tier 3 in a four-tiered ready system for prospects.

Reaching the fourth and final tier means that the property is ready for a company to come and do business. IDA Chairman Brad Watson said the tobacco grant is vital in getting to that place.

“This is another big win towards an exciting and potentially game-changing economic development project for Prince Edward County and the Town of Farmville,” he said. “As chair of the Prince Edward County IDA, I would like to thank the Tobacco Commission for its belief in us and our ability to make this project work. I also would be remiss in not recognizing (Director of Economic Development and Tourism) Chelsey White and (County Administrator) Doug Stanley for their outstanding work bringing this whole thing together.”

The grant will assist in developing architectural and engineering designs for a water storage tank and booster pump station — which are needed to bring the site to Tier 4. Other projects include extending public water, sewer, natural gas and electricity into the park and constructing a water tower at the site for fire flow and to meet daily water demands.

This is the second grant Prince Edward County has received for the HIT Park, following $640,000 from the Governor’s Business Ready Sites program.

“This grant will help us design the needed infrastructure for the site and bring us one step closer to achieving Tier 4 status,” Stanley said. “This is the second grant received this year and highlights the attention and support that the site is receiving from the state. Thank you to the Board of Supervisors and the Industrial Development Authority Board for their commitment to this project.”