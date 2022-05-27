Church and Community Events for the week of May 27

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JUNE 1

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet Wednesday, June 1, from 2 – 3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church located at 1301 Milnwood Ave., in Farmville. For more information contact Marion Kyner (434) 547-7850.

JUNE 2

BREAKFAST — New and/or small farming operations who have property in Amelia, Nottoway or Prince Edward counties, are invited to join the Piedmont Soil & Water Conservation District for breakfast on Thursday, June 2, starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Prince Edward County Natural Resources and Agriculture building located at 100B Dominion Drive in Farmville, across from Lowes. Natural resource and agriculture professionals will provide information about agricultural and landowner assistance programs. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet one-on-one with these professionals. There is no charge for the event, but to reserve your spot, register by Tuesday, May 31. To register or for more information contact Charlie Wootton at (434) 392- 3782 ext 128 or cwootton@piedmontswcd.org.

JUNE 3

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is TestiPhy. The event is sponsored by Fuqua School PK3-12 and the food is by the Farmville Fire Department.

JUNE 4

HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL 5K RACE — High Bridge Trail State Park will host the annual National Trails Day 5K race on Saturday, June 4 at 8 am. The out and back course will start at the Camp Paradise access to High Bridge Trail located at 1466 Camp Paradise Road in Rice. Those wanting to walk the trails on race day are welcome and encouraged to participate. Early bird registration by May 15 is $25. From May 16 to June 3 registration is $30. Race morning registration is $35. Parking fees apply at the event. Register for this race online on the run signup website. For more information, contact High Bridge Trail State Park at (434) 315-0457 or email highbridgetrail@dcr. virginia.gov.

JUNE 5 – 9

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton will host Mega Sports Camp Vacation Bible School Sunday, June 5, thru Thursday, June 9, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This bible school is for ages 3 years through eighth grade. Dinner will be served each night. Wear athletic attire.

JUNE 6 – 10

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville, will be holding Vacation Bible School Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10 for ages 3-12. Bible School will be 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. each evening. All are welcome to attend.

JUNE 7

CANNING WORKSHOP — The Virginia Cooperative Extension office is holding a pressure and waterbath canning workshop on Tuesday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Prince Edward County Extension Office located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. For more information visit https:// forms.gle/2MwpYYh85E8jV3XA8.

JUNE 8

COMMUNITY LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial UMC, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host a community luncheon on Wednesday, June 8, at noon. The speaker will be Susan Carden.

JUNE 10-12

WOMEN’S OUTDOOR WEEKEND — Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center is hosting a women’s Outdoor Weekend Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12. The Educational Center is located at 1267 4-H Camp Road in Appomattox. For more information or to register visit https://www.holidaylake4h.com/women-s-outdoor-weekend.html.

JUNE 10

CHICKEN BBQ — Glenmore Volunteer Fire Department is having a Chicken BBQ on Sunday, June 12, starting at noon. Drive thru only. Call in orders Sunday, June 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. (434) 969-2317. Plates are $10 and include half barbeque chicken, two sides, roll, drink and dessert.

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the stars presents Disney’s The Lion King (1994, Rated G) on Friday, June 10 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities will begin around 8 p.m., the movie will begin at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the court house. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.

JUNE 12 – 16

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will host Vacation Bible School Sunday, June 12 through Thursday, June 16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 2 1/2 – 12 years old. There will also be an Adult Class from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. Sunday – Wednesday. For more information or to register go to www.cedarbaptistchurch.org.

JUNE 17 – 18

FIREFLY FESTIVAL — High Bridge Trail State Park will host the Firefly Festival on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, from 9 to 11 p.m. Parking and entrance for this event will be at the Camp Paradise Parking Area only. Tickets must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the gate. This is a rain or shine event. All visitors must have a valid ticket to gain entry. All tickets are sold online at: https:// tinyurl.com/FireflyFestival2022. For more information visit www.virginiastateparks.gov or call 434-315-0457, or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.

JUNE 18

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION — Forward 2020 will be hosting its third annual Juneteenth Celebration in Buckingham on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a rain date of Saturday, June 25. The event will be held at Straight Street located at 1174 S. Constitution Rt. in Dillwyn. This community family fun day is free to the public. There will be a vendor market, live music, great food, along with other activities which include gospel singing, historical reflections, along with games and prizes for children and adults. Additionally, we will be recognizing people from our community for their public service in Buckingham County. For more information, call (434) 218-2576.

JUNE 25

PASTORIAL ANNIVERSARY — New Jerusalem Baptist Church located at 14287 Richmond Highway in Appomattox will be celebrating Pastor Calvin and First Lady Sandra Gray’s Anniversary on Saturday, June 25. Special guest will be Luther Barnes and Company. This event will begin with dinner at 3 p.m. followed by a melody of songs and preaching at 6 p.m.

JULY 1

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is Soul Expressions. The event is sponsored by A Great Escape Spalon Inc. and the food is by The Fishin’ Pig.

JULY 8

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the stars presents Sabrina (1954, Not Rated) on Friday, July 8 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities will begin around 8 p.m., the movie will begin at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the court house. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.

AUGUST 5

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is Abbey Road Band. The event is sponsored by Letterpress Communications and the food is by food by E. L. Catering.

AUGUST 12

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the stars presents Batman (1989, Rated PG-13) on Friday, August 12 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities will begin around 8 p.m., the movie will begin at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the court house. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary every Sunday at 11 a.m. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTIAN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountian Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The address is 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and Worship starts at 11 a.m.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. will have Bible study every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.