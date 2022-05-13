Church and Community Events for the week of May 13

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

MAY 13 – 14

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY — Heritage Baptist Church located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville will be having a Clothing Givaway on Friday, May 13, from 6-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from 10-11 a.m. No registration required.

MAY 14

FALCONFEST FURNITURE AUCTION — The FalconFest Furniture Auction will be Saturday, May 14 at Fuqua School’s Gilmer Gym in Farmville. Preview will start at 9 a.m. The live auction begins at 10 a.m. The auctioneer is Jimmy Carwile, Carwile Auctions. All auction items donated by Green Front Furniture. This event is free and open to the public.

YARD AND COOKIE SALE — There will be a yard and cookie sale on Saturday, May 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church located at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This sale is supporting local and church charities.

BENEFIT CONCERT — Local country music artist Glen Shelton will perform live on Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m. at Appomattox High School (AHS) in the auditorium located at 198 Evergreen Avenue in Appomattox. The concert is to raise money for the AHS football team. Tickets are $15 at the door and all the money goes to the team.

MAYFEST — Buckingham County’s Annual MayFest will take place on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic Village at Lee Wayside. There will be vendors, children’s activities, live music by Mitch Toney and his band, food, Amish baked goods, a plant sale, exhibits, and new this year — vendors of antiques and collectibles. Admission is free. Buckingham’s Historic Village is located at 84 Wayside Drive in Buckingham. For more information call (434) 547-2296.

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Church Road in Rice will hold a Community Breakfast on Saturday, May 14, at 7:30 a.m. Special speaker Josh Knight will bring the message. Everyone is invited to attend.

CAR SHOW — A car show to support the Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department will be held on Saturday, May 14, from 3-7 p.m. at 2145 Cumberland Road in Farmville. Afterward there will be a free outdoor movie with popcorn for sale. To pre-register for the car show contact any auxiliary member or visit our the auxilary Facebook page. For more information email tiffradkins83@gmail.com or call (434) 547-3672.

OPEN HOUSE — St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary in Dillwyn is hosting an Open House on Saturday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All are invited to come and learn about the Seminary and its community. There will be a complimentary barbeque picnic provided for all. The Seminary is located at 1208 Archbishop LeFebvre Avenue in Dillwyn. RSVP appreciated but not necessary. To RSVP call (434) 505-7007 or email: webmaster@stas.org.

ARKS FOR PARKS — Arks for Parks will be held at Twin Lakes State Park Saturday, May 14, weather permitting. Checking out Adventure Packs is available from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The packs offer families a game to learn about wildlife, a nature art project, books and activities. At 10 a.m. there will be a birding basics hike, binoculars are not required, but may enhance the experience. At 11 a.m. you can make a donation to the Friends of Twin Lakes for a bluebird kit, ready to assemble, onsite or at home, or for a $20 donation you’ll receive an assembled bluebird house. Deanna Fehrer of the Piedmont Soil & Water Conservation District, will share about native plants at 1 p.m. All are welcome. For more information visit www.arksforparks.com.

MAY 15

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church located at 2526 Lockett Road in Rice will have a guest preacher for Sunday, May 15, which is Reverend Donald Johnson. The service will be at 10 a.m. Mask is required.

TOWNHALL MEETING — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert (CCLA) is holding its May community townhall meeting on Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Center located at 71 Community Center Drive which is the cafeteria of the Luther P. Jackson school. Guest speaker is the Director of the Piedmont Health District. For more information call (804) 308-5748.

MAY 17

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet at the Farmville Train Station on West Third Street in Farmville Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. The speaker will be local historian Bob Flippen who will present a program titled “A History of Farmville Lithia Springs”. This month’s meeting will be an update to a meeting on Lithia Springs presented in May of 1997. The door prize will be a copy Flippen’s book “Drink & Be Healed” A History of Farmville Lithia Water. The meeting is free and open to the public.

MAY 18 – 20

SPRING REVIVAL — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., in Farmville will host a Spring Revival nightly Wednesday, May 18 through Friday, May 20 with prayer and praise starting at 6:45 p.m. and worship service at 7 p.m. Guest preacher for Wednesday, May 18, is Rev. Vatel Allen, Pastor of New Hope Baptist Church. Guest preacher for Thursday, May 19 is Rev. Cetric Gayles, Pastor of the Corner Stone Baptist Church. Guest preacher for Friday, May 20 is Rev. Dr. William Johnson III, Pastor of the Union Grove Baptist Church. Services also available on Facebook Live. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the Pastor.

MAY 20

LADIES RETREAT — The Farmville Church of Christ located at 1401 Milnwood Road in Farmville will host its 24th Annual Ladies Retreat titiled “Walking in the Light of His Presence: Body, Soul & Spirit” on Friday, May 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. Guest Speaker is Martha Vaught. Complimentary dinner, special music, uplifting praise and worship music and door prizes. Register online by May 8 at https://farmvillechurchofchrist.org/ladies-retreat or call Nancy Willett at (434) 542-5606.

MOAA LUNCHEON — Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its monthly self-pay luncheon and program on Friday, May 20 at 12:30 p.m. at the Riverside Café located at 522 N. Main St., in Farmville. Active/former/retired military officers/spouses/widows/guests are invited. Our special presenter and guest will be CAPT Frank J. Michael, USN (Ret), from National MOAA, to brief us on MOAA activities, projects and plans.

MAY 21

CRUISE IN — The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold its monthly cruise in on Saturday, May 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the parking lot by Tractor Supply and AAA storage in Farmville. Bring your classic or antique car to show or just stop by and see them. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.

MAY 22

BINGO FUNDRAISER — Habitat for Humanity Cumberland Committee is hosting a fundraiser bingo on Sunday, May 22, at 2 p.m. in the Cumberland Community Center located at 11 Davenport Road in Cumberland. $20 to play 10 games. Door prizes and gift baskets. Many opportunities to win. Refreshments for sale. No outside food or drinks allowed. All proceeds benefit the Cumberland Habitat for Humanity Repair Program.

MAY 23

SECOND AMENDMENT PANEL DISCUSSION — The Cumberland County Republican Committee will present a Second Amendment Panel discussion featuring Phillip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League; Duane Adams, chairman of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors; Cumberland County Sheriff Darrell Hodges and local attorney Jason Moore. The event is Monday, May 23 and will be held at the Luther P. Jackson Community Center located at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the panel discussion starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call (804) 912-5786.

MAY 24

TOWNHALL MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee will be hosting political candidate Josh Throneburg for a townhall meeting on Tuesday, May 24, at 6 p.m. in the Agricultural Building located at 54 Administrative Lane in Buckingham. The Ag Building is next door to the Arts Center.

JUNE 3

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is TestiPhy. The event is sponsored by Fuqua School PK3-12 and the food is by the Farmville Fire Department.

JUNE 4

HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL 5K RACE — High Bridge Trail State Park will host the annual National Trails Day 5K race on Saturday, June 4 at 8 am. The out and back course will start at the Camp Paradise access to High Bridge Trail located at 1466 Camp Paradise Road in Rice. Those wanting to walk the trails on race day are welcome and encouraged to participate. Early bird registration by May 15 is $25. From May 16 to June 3 registration is $30. Race morning registration is $35. Parking fees apply at the event. Register for this race online on the run signup website. For more information, contact High Bridge Trail State Park at (434) 315-0457 or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.

JUNE 5 – 9

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton will host Mega Sports Camp Vacation Bible School Sunday, June 5, thru Thursday, June 9, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This bible school is for ages 3 years through eighth grade. Dinner will be served each night. Please wear athletic attire.

JUNE 10-12

WOMEN’S OUTDOOR WEEKEND — Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center is hosting a women’s Outdoor Weekend Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12. The Educational Center is located at 1267 4-H Camp Road in Appomattox. For more information or to register visit https://www.holidaylake4h.com/women-s-outdoor-weekend.html.

JUNE 17 – 18

FIREFLY FESTIVAL — High Bridge Trail State Park will host the Firefly Festival on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, from 9 to 11 p.m. Parking and entrance for this event will be at the Camp Paradise Parking Area only. Tickets must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the gate. This is a rain or shine event. All visitors must have a valid ticket to gain entry. All tickets are sold online at: https://tinyurl.com/FireflyFestival2022. For more information visit www.virginiastateparks.gov or call 434-315-0457, or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.

JUNE 25

PASTORIAL ANNIVERSARY — New Jerusalem Baptist Church located at 14287 Richmond Highway in Appomattox will be celebrating Pastor Calvin and First Lady Sandra Gray’s Anniversary on Saturday, June 25. Special guest will be Luther Barnes and Company. This event will begin with dinner at 3 p.m. followed by a melody of songs and preaching at 6 p.m.

JULY 1

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is Soul Expressions. The event is sponsored by A Great Escape Spalon Inc. and the food is by The Fishin’ Pig.

AUGUST 5

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is Abbey Road Band. The event is sponsored by Letterpress Communications and the food is by food by E. L. Catering.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary every Sunday at 11 a.m. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The address is 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PARKING LOT SERVICE — Mercy Seat Baptist Church’s regular parking lot church service will begin at 11 a.m. starting the first Sunday in December, Dec. 5.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and Worship starts at 11 a.m.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. will have Bible study every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.