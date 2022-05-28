Chambers honored on 100th birthday

Not many of us can enjoy the privilege and honor to reach 100 years old and have a clear mind to enjoy it. However, Elizabeth Braxton Chambers, a Buckingham native was granted this centurion honor. Born on April 1, 1922 to Alexander and Maggie Braxton of Dillwyn, she was one of 11 children.

During her time on earth, she has lived through many ups and downs that include the first time insulin was being used to treat diabetes in humans, eighteen presidents, twenty-five cent per gallon of gas, fifteen cents for bread, the Great Depression and the bombing at Pearl Harbor. Even in her hometown of Buckingham she witnessed the main highways of Route 15, 20 and 60 being paved from dirt to asphalt. Just as some of us, she experienced the many changes in the Civil Rights movement, assassination of President Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King, economic inflation, 9/11, mass shootings, Black Lives Matter, and the current coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, she says she is “grateful and blessed” to have reached the one hundred year old milestone.

She is a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grand mother and aunt to many offspring. While married to Shirley Chambers, now deceased, they are parents to 11 children, three girls and eight boys. She was a long-time resident of Dillwyn, but now spends her days living with her daughter. She enjoys watching Gunsmoke, Matlock and listening to gospel music including her favorite hymn which is Lead Me Jesus. Her favorite color is black. She has been employed at various places such as the old Ransom Store in Dillwyn and Jax’s Place in Arvonia.

Chambers is loved by all and enjoyed a beautiful and fun-filled birthday weekend being surrounded by her large family and friends who showered her with food, flowers and presents. The celebration continued at her church, Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Dillwyn, on Sunday, April 3, where she was recognized as their oldest member. She was showered with resolutions from the county and city, flowers, gifts and food from her loving church family. Such a deserving honor given to a humble servant who is blessed and highly favored.