Centra to postpone certain imaging procedures

COVID-19 shutdowns in Shanghai, China, have caused a significant global shortage of intravenous contrast dye used in imaging procedures like enhanced X-rays, CT scans and some procedures like heart catherization’s. Much of the nation’s supply of contrast media is manufactured in Shanghai.

The IV contrast shortage is expected to last through July.

“Hospitals worldwide are bracing for effects the shortage will have on patient care. Centra has activated a response to aggressively conserve supplies of IV contrast to mitigate the situation. These efforts will require postponing certain elective imaging procedures until the supply chain issue has been resolved. Affected patients will be notified directly to reschedule.” a release from Centra Health noted.

“Our focus will be to make every effort to have contrast for patients in critical need,” said Centra Health Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer Chris Lewis, M.D. “We continue to explore strategies, including utilizing other imaging technologies when we’re able to minimize disruptions for our patients, but understand this is a fluid situation across the nation.”