Business of the Month awarded

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently awarded The Market/Tiger Fuel, located at the Routes 20 and 15 intersection, as the May winner of the Business of the Month Award, in conjunction with their grand opening. “This new business is offering a great deal of retail options to our communities,” said Chamber President Thomas Jordan Miles III. “They’re newly joined to the Chamber and employ local people and offer hot food, beverages, fuel, lottery and much more.” The Market also announced it would donate $1,000 to Piedmont Area Habitat for Humanity (PAHH). Pictured are, from left, PAHH representative Russell Dove, Tiger Fuel President Gordon Sutton, Market Manager Rachel Pegram, Chamber Directors Barbara Wheeler, Jewel Harris, Amy White, Eddie Slagle, Ruth Lyle, Sandra Moss and Chamber Vice President Brother Max Watner.