Bryant completes power line worker program

Published 1:39 pm Saturday, May 21, 2022

By Staff Report

Thomas Bryant III

Thomas Bryant III of Farmville completed the Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) Power Line Worker Training Program on April 20. He is a graduate of Cumberland High School.

The 11-week program provides both classroom and hands-on training in safety, climbing techniques, electrical theory, aerial framing, rigging, operating utility service equipment and commercial drivers’ license training. 

SVCC offers the power line worker class in Blackstone, at the Occupational/Technical Center in Pickett Park. For more information, visit southside.edu/power-line-worker.

