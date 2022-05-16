Board of supervisor member killed in crash

Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors member Robert M. “Bobby” Jones of Rice was killed in motor vehicle crash on Sunday, May 15.

According to a release from Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller the crash occurred at 2:12 p.m. in the 20900 block of Prince Edward Highway/Route 460.

Geller said the 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Jones was traveling west on Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the highway. “The driver overcorrected, which caused the Avalanche to cross back over the westbound lanes, run off the right side of the highway, travel up an embankment and then overturn.” Geller said. “He was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected.”

Jones served on the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors for over 21 years and 36 years on the Prince Edward County Planning Commission.

According to Assistant County Administrator Sarah Elam Puckett, Jones was the longest-serving, current member of the Board of Supervisors, having represented the Lockett District since January 2000.

He was subsequently reelected five times to the Board and served one term as chairman. “Today, the Board of Supervisors and County staff are deeply saddened by the great loss we have experienced in Prince Edward County,” said Odessa H. Pride, Ed.D., Chair of the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors. “Supervisor Bobby Jones spent much of his adult life in service to the citizens of Prince Edward County. He will be missed by many, for many reasons. The loss of his unwavering love and support of the County of Prince Edward, his district and his constituents will be deeply felt.”