Area teams qualify for State Envirothon Competition

Cumberland County High School, coached by Ag teacher Joshua Fleenor, took first place and Buckingham County High School, coached by Welding and Ag Teacher Andrew Schmitt, took third place at the Area V Envirothon Competition held at Holiday Lake 4-H Center on Tuesday, April 26. Both teams advanced to the State Competition held at Eastern Mennonite University on Sunday May, 15 and Monday, May 16.

Dominion Energy sponsors the Virginia Envirothon Program. Local Soil and Water Conservation Districts within an area coordinate the event at the area level and the Virginia Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts coordinates the event at the state level. Area V is composed of 10 Soil and Water Conservation Districts serving 20 counties and 2 cities in the Southern Piedmont.

The Envirothon is North America’s largest high school environmental competition. Envirothon Teams consist of five students. Teams are tested on their knowledge of aquatics, forestry, soils, wildlife and a special topic. This year’s special topic is “Waste to Resources.” The competition also includes a 20-minute oral presentation relating to the special topic. The oral presentation problem for 2022 was to develop a specific, holistic plan to present to the homeowners’ association of a 125 single-family suburban housing subdivision with a primary focus on reducing household waste in the subdivision, including but not limited to food waste, recyclable items, household hazardous waste and any other waste that would end up in a landfill or the environment.

Peter Francisco Soil & Water Conservation District, serving Buckingham and Cumberland Counties, extends its heartiest congratulations to both teams.