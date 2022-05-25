Area students graduate from Bridgewater College

Approximately 335 undergraduate and 30 graduate students from the Class of 2022 received degrees. Dr. David W. Bushman, president of Bridgewater College, conferred the degrees.

Bushman also served as this year’s Commencement speaker. In his address, titled “All of Us,” Bushman touched on the Class of 2022’s accomplishments, resiliency and capacity of greatness. Bushman reminded graduates of their connections and the community they have at BC, as well as the sacrifice, care and commitment of everyone who helped them arrive at this day.

Among the approximately 335 undergraduate students in the Class of 2022, 160 earned bachelor of arts degrees and 175 earned bachelor of science degrees. Twenty-seven members of the class graduated summa cum laude-the top academic honor which requires students to achieve at least a 3.9 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Thirty-six graduates earned magna cum laude honors-a 3.7 or better average. Cum laude honors, requiring a 3.4 grade point average, were earned by 56 graduates.

Those receiving degrees from the area include:

• Laura Moore of Scottsville, graduated with a bachelor of science in biology.

• Andrew Murphy of Prospect, graduated with a bachelor of arts in business administration.

• Sierra Wharam of Dillwyn, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in health and exercise science.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to approximately 1,500 students.