Area man dies in moped wreck

A Pamplin man was killed Tuesday, May 10, when the moped he was operating was struck.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, “the crash occurred at 4:21 p.m. on Route 460 close to a quarter-mile west of Spruce Road in Appomattox County when a 2016 Yamaha moped was traveling east on Route 460 in the right lane when it was struck in the rear by a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee.”

The operator of the moped, James R. Kress, 68, died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the moped.

The driver of the Jeep, Chelsey M. Tanner, 26, of La Crosse, was uninjured in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.