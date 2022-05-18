Area man dies in moped wreck

Published 8:30 am Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By Staff Report

A Pamplin man was killed Tuesday, May 10, when the moped he was operating was struck.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, “the crash occurred at 4:21 p.m. on Route 460 close to a quarter-mile west of Spruce Road in Appomattox County when a 2016 Yamaha moped was traveling east on Route 460 in the right lane when it was struck in the rear by a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee.”

The operator of the moped, James R. Kress, 68, died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the moped.

The driver of the Jeep, Chelsey M. Tanner, 26, of La Crosse, was uninjured in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

More News

Commodity prices announced

National Trails Day 5K set

Tigers 2022 football schedule announced

Lancers fall short in heartbreaking loss

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections