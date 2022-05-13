2022 West Point Invitational results

Cumberland High School Track team members Nalonda Henderson, left, and Nasir McDonald, right, were named female and male athletes of the West Point Invitational. Henderson won pole vault, shot put, discus, took third in triple jump and seventh in 100 meters. Donald won long jump, triple jump, 300 hurdles and took second in 110 high hurdles. Teammates Shamoni Bartee placed third in long jump and fifth in triple jump. Christina Jones took fourth-place in triple jump. Cumberland girls finished tied for fourth-place and boys eighth-place, with quite a few missing teammates. Team scores and results can be found on www.milestat.com.