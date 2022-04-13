Youth Conservation Camp Scholarship available

The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District (PSWCD) is now accepting applications for the 44th annual Youth Conservation Camp (YCC) held on Virginia Tech’s campus July 10-16. YCC is a camp for high school students currently enrolled in grades 9-12. YCC brings together about 70 students from across the Commonwealth for a week of learning about Virginia’s natural resources from conservation professionals and faculty from Virginia Tech. Most of the instruction is hands-on and outdoors. The PSWCD will sponsor two campers who reside in Amelia, Nottoway or Prince Edward County with scholarships. Applications are due April 22. For more information and an application visit the Education YCC page at www.piedmontswcd.org or call (434) 392-3782 x132.