Wise shows at livestock show

Tanner Wise, of Poplar View Farm LLC and a senior at Buckingham County High School, competed at the Piedmont Area Jr. Livestock Show on Saturday, April 23, at the Blackstone Livestock Market showing two market lambs and one ewe Lamb. Tanner won reserve champion and second place market lamb, first place ewe lamb for heavy weight class, first place market lamb for heavy weight class with his second market lamb and third place in the senior showmanship class. Tanner currently serves as president of the Buckingham 4-H Livestock Club where he has been showing livestock for nine years. Pictured here is Tanner with his reserve champion market lamb. Tanner is the son of David and Sherri Wise of the Willis Mountain area of Buckingham County.