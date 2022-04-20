Wire fraud scams on the rise

In the past two weeks, the Farmville Police Department has taken two reports of wire fraud totaling more than $500,000 in losses.

Fortunately for both victims, reports to law enforcement were made in a timely manner and the funds were able to be recovered. However, in most instances this is not always possible. These cases are currently under investigation and no further details can be released at this time.

With the increase in these and other types of scams, the Farmville Police Department reminds citizens to be vigilant with any type of money transfer they make. A release from the police department noted, if you are in the process of transmitting money and see any of the following indicators, stop immediately and contact an official at your financial institution or the payee directly: requests to change banking and routing information, suspicious emails from unknown/altered email addresses — even if they seem to be from someone you know, requests to pay bills via pre-loaded money cards, any request to send money to a foreign country.