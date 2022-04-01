Winning lottery ticket was trashed

When Mary Elliot discovered she’d matched all five winning numbers in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game, she had a brief moment of panic. She had thrown the ticket away.

So the Buckingham County woman went digging through the trash and found it. But now there was a new problem: The ticket had coffee stains on it, and the barcode wouldn’t scan when she tried to confirm her win.

But this story has a happy ending.

Elliott took the ticket to the Virginia Lottery’s Prize Zone West in Henrico, where Lottery officials were able to confirm the win and award her the $110,000 prize.

“When I saw I’d won, I couldn’t stop shaking to save my life.” she said.

She won the top prize in the Feb. 24 drawing with a ticket she bought at the Food Lion in Dillwyn. The winning numbers were 6-13-18-21-25. She selected the numbers on her ticket using important birthdays.

Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. If nobody matches all five winning numbers, the jackpot increases for the next drawing. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398. For more information on how to play Cash 5 with EZ Match, visit www.valottery.com/Cash5.

In addition, a player who spends an extra dollar for EZ Match receives five randomly generated numbers with a prize of up to $500 associated with each number. If those numbers match any of the numbers on the ticket for the drawing, the player wins that prize – even before the drawing is held.

