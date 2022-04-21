Wind Symphony and Jazz Ensemble to perform

The Longwood University Wind Symphony and Jazz Ensemble will present a spring concert on Monday, April 25, in Jarman Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

The Wind Symphony is directed by Earl E. Shaffer Jr. and the Jazz Ensemble is directed by Charles Kinzer.

The Wind Symphony will present American’s We March by Fillmore, The Nine conducted by student Tyler Cosley, La Virgen de la Macarena featuring LU professor of trumpet Austin Merriman and Abrams Pursuit by David Holsinger.

The Jazz Ensemble will perform Oye Como Va by Tito Fuente, Blues in Hoss Flat by Frank Foster, Coconut Champagne by Denis DiBlasio and Soul Vacination by Emilio Castillo.