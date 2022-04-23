‘Wild Critters and Tall Tales’ walk set

Francis Wood has been a household name in Farmville for decades. He is known as an award winning personality of Farmville’s historic WFLO radio station, and as an award winning author of heartwarming stories that often parallel his personal life experiences. Have you had the pleasure of knowing Francis Wood as a lifelong naturalist?

Wood loves to hike, camp, canoe, hunt and fish in the beautiful central piedmont area. Wood is drawn to the quite solitude of forests and to the mountains and the rivers. He likes nothing better than to find a good seat in the wilderness and sit for hours to watch and listen. These are the things that feed his soul.

The Central Piedmont Chapter of Master Naturalists invites the public to join them on May 11 at 6 p.m. in the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-PE Community Library for a special program with Wood. The presentation will include a display of some of his personal collections of taxidermy, survival tools and critter calls; he’ll also share some of his captivating stories about hunting, fishing and exploring nature. This program is family-friendly, free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available.