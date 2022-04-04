Wanda Clarise Wolford Stacy, 82 years of age of Burkeville, passed away at her home following an extended illness.

Born in Grundy, she was a resident of the Burkeville, area for many years. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and loved all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She always had a smile on her face and was a joyful person. Always enjoyed spending time with her husband selling produce for many years.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Leo Stacy; one daughter, Kimberley Beyer; one son, Larry Stacy; one son in law, Roger Looney; one grand-daughter, Janie Bauer; brothers include Roy Davis, Henry Davis, Charlie Wolford and Ray Wolford and two sisters, Pearly Nipper and Mary Belle Davis.

Left to cherish her memory, two brothers, Edward (Cathy) Davis and Joe (Mary) Davis; children included Jackie (Leonard) Stacy of Hurley, Della (Ricky) Looney of Farmville, Margaret Meeks of Florida, Geradline Looney of Florida; one daughter-in- law, Brenda Stacy of Georgia; two sons, Tony (Faye) Stacy of Burkeville and Gary Stacy of Georgia and many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers included friends and family. Preachers were Larry Gibson and Danny Hurley.

Services were held at Virginia Funeral Home, Saturday April 2, at 7 p.m. Burial followed at Stacy Cemetery, Sunday April 3, at 1 p.m.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family locally. www.puckettfh.com