Virginia Duryee Coleman Hoag, 91 of Toga, passed peacefully on April 21, at her home with her children by her side. Virginia was born on June 27, 1930 to Cyril Mosely Coleman and Elizabeth Duryee Coleman of Mattituck, Long Island, New York.

Virginia, better known as Ginny, was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, George “Skip” Thomas Hoag; her parents; two brothers, Philip Charles Coleman and Peter Marshall Coleman and son in law, John R. Wingo Jr.

Survived by daughter, Teri Hoag Hadden (Dave); son, Tim Hoag; daughter, Tricia Hoag Wingo; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Ginny graduated with a B.S. Degree from School of Nursing and Teaching from State University of New York at Plattsburgh.

In 1969, Ginny and Skip moved to Toga, in Buckingham County, where her family roots trace back to the early 18th century. She became a Buckingham Public Health School Nurse for ten years and a Buckingham Family Physician Office Nurse for 15 years. Also, she taught many CPR classes during her volunteer rescue squad days.

Her family, friends, horses, gardening, reading, puzzles and flying were her favorite pastimes. Ginny always felt grateful that she was able to have lived such a very rewarding life.

She will be missed by all who knew her. Ginny requested in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Toga Fire Department or The American Heart Association.

A memorial service will be held at the Coleman Family Cemetery, 352 Coleman Road, Dillwyn, VA 23936, on Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. Immediate family will receive family and friends one hour prior.