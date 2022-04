Violet Dunkum Flippen, 89 of New Canton, passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 19. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 22, at 3 p.m., in the Arvon Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn is serving the family.