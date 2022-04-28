Vaccination clinics set

The Piedmont Health District will offer two free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Farmville and Dillwyn next week. The Farmville clinic will be held Friday, April 29, from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Senior Resources, located at 1413 S. Main St. The Dillwyn clinic will be held Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hanes Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1171 Copper Mine Road.

The clinics will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to the public. The clinics will be held outside, so dress appropriately for the weather.

Walk-ins are welcome, but to make an appointment, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services are also available in more than 100 languages. Individuals with an appointment should arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18. The Moderna vaccine is available for anyone 18 and older. To determine additional primary series dose or booster eligibility, visit this chart.

If you are coming for your second, third or booster dose, bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses. To get a copy of your vaccine record with QR code, visit the Vaccination Record Request Portal.

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

For more information on vaccination clinics and other events in the Piedmont Health District, follow the health district on Twitter and Instagram at @PiedmontVDH.